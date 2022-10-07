Week 8 Sports Overtime scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
11-player
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 20
New Richmond 28, Eau Claire North 14
Hudson 31, Superior 6
River Falls 20, Menomonie 15
Coulee Conference
Altoona 60, Arcadia 14
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 31, Durand-Arkansaw 8
Mondovi 37, Elk Mound 6
Neillsville/Granton 34, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 31, Cochrane-Fountain City 17
Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 0
Whitehall 35, Independence/Gilmanton 17
Pepin/Alma 59, Melrose-Mindoro 8
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville 38, Clear Lake 25
Glenwood City 36, Colfax 0
Spring Valley 28, Cadott 13
Elmwood/Plum City 54, Turtle Lake 0
Heart o' North Conference
Cameron 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Northwestern 62, Barron 0
Bloomer 28, Spooner 0
Saint Croix Falls 52, Cumberland 22
Lakeland Conference
Unity 51, Ladysmith 30
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth 53, Prescott 12
Rice Lake 42, Osceola 13
Saint Croix Central 27, Baldwin-Woodville 24
Amery 62, Somerset 58
8-player
Central Wisconsin - East
Owen-Withee 51, Lincoln 6
Thorp 31, Gilman 30
Central Wisconsin - West
Bruce 26, Prairie Farm 12
McDonell Central 1, Lake Holcombe 0 (forfeit)
Cornell 62, New Auburn 36
Lakeland
Shell Lake 21, Flambeau 14
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 3, Janesville Jets 2 - final/shootout