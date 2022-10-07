 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Week 8 Sports Overtime scores

  • Updated
  • 0
100722 Arcadia Altoona football

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

11-player

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 20

New Richmond 28, Eau Claire North 14

Hudson 31, Superior 6

River Falls 20, Menomonie 15

Coulee Conference

Altoona 60, Arcadia 14

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 31, Durand-Arkansaw 8

Mondovi 37, Elk Mound 6

Neillsville/Granton 34, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 31, Cochrane-Fountain City 17

Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 0

Whitehall 35, Independence/Gilmanton 17

Pepin/Alma 59, Melrose-Mindoro 8

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville 38, Clear Lake 25

Glenwood City 36, Colfax 0

Spring Valley 28, Cadott 13

Elmwood/Plum City 54, Turtle Lake 0

Heart o' North Conference

Cameron 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Northwestern 62, Barron 0

Bloomer 28, Spooner 0

Saint Croix Falls 52, Cumberland 22

Lakeland Conference

Unity 51, Ladysmith 30

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth 53, Prescott 12

Rice Lake 42, Osceola 13

Saint Croix Central 27, Baldwin-Woodville 24

Amery 62, Somerset 58

8-player

Central Wisconsin - East

Owen-Withee 51, Lincoln 6

Thorp 31, Gilman 30

Central Wisconsin - West

Bruce 26, Prairie Farm 12

McDonell Central 1, Lake Holcombe 0 (forfeit)

Cornell 62, New Auburn 36

Lakeland

Shell Lake 21, Flambeau 14

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 3, Janesville Jets 2 - final/shootout

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.