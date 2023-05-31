Wellness Shack hosts open house to raise awareness

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wellness Shack, a local nonprofit, held an open house on Wednesday, May 31 to share the programs and resources it has available.
The organization is a mental health recovery center — located in downtown Eau Claire — and has multiple group sessions weekly that can help people with depression, anxiety, addiction or other mental illnesses.
The organization takes a peer recovery approach — meaning counselors have shared life experiences to keep the center a place safe from judgement. Bob Schrader, the director of The Wellness Shack, said that the center is Eau Claire's best kept secret, as it fills the need for support between going to an appointment or needing to visit the emergency room.
"If you know someone who is struggling, offer to bring them down because it can be scary at first," Schrader said. "If you're with somebody else, it's less scary and we'll give you a tour of the place, you'll meet some of the people and find out that, 'hey, these people are like me, it's not so bad.'"
Thanks to donations and grant funding, The Wellness Shack's services are free. However, Schrader said that more donations are always welcome so that the center is able to keep providing support to the community.
The Wellness Shack is open Monday through Friday from 1-6 p.m. To contact them, visit their website.