WESTconsin Credit Union hosts back to school supplies drive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can help give kids in need everything they need for the next school year. The 14th annual WESTconsin Credit Union's back to school supply drive is underway.
The credit union is going to be donating all of the money and items to a different local organization.
For example, the Eau Claire office will be donating their items to the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley. The Chippewa Falls location will be donating to the Stuff The Bus event held by the Lake Wissota Lions Club, and the Altoona branch will be donating to the Altoona School District.
"You can donate any new condition school supplies such as pens, pencils, notebooks, we find a use for almost anything," said Erika Schorbahn, vice president of the WESTconsin Credit Union Eau Claire and Altoona offices.
You can donate by finding the designated school supply drop-off area by the entrance of any of the credit union's 14 locations, or you can drop off supplies at the drive through windows as well.
WESTconsin's goal for this year is to get 4,000 items along with $4,000 donated. Last year, the credit union got 3,400 items and raised $3,000.
The drive ends July 30.