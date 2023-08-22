What are PFAs and why are people worried?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We've been talking a lot about PFAs lately, and that won't stop anytime soon, especially not after the City of Eau Claire filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers of the chemicals.
But what do we know about PFAs and their impacts?
PFAs stands for per-and polyfluorinated substances. Dr. Sarah Vitale, an associate professor of geology and environmental science at UW-Eau Claire, said PFAs is a category describing a group of chemicals that come from different manufactured sources, such as nonstick cookware, firefighting foam, and even our clothing.
These chemicals have been around for as long as humans have been manufacturing things, but municipalities have only just started to test for them. We now know they have infiltrated our water supply.
They are often called "forever chemicals" because they don't naturally break down, so they are here to stay. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a tight limit on the amount recommended to be allowed in the water supply: .004 parts per 1000.
"What's an amount of acceptable contamination where we can interact with it and not have it be damaging?" Vitale said. "If you had one drop of PFAs in a pool of a million drops of water, that's the amount that's considered acceptable, which is basically nothing."
That's the EPA's limit; Wisconsin's limit is much higher: 70 parts per 1000. Vitale said you can have negative impacts from amounts smaller than that.
However, she said we're far from understanding the scope of those impacts.
"We need to do more testing to have a good understanding of, where are the PFAs? How concentrated are they? Are they having impacts on people?" Vitale said. "If we don't do the testing we can't get that information."
Generally, she said industrial chemicals are linked to problems such as immune system or organ issues, cancers, and birth defects, which is most closely tied to PFAs.
Vitale said overall there is no cause for alarm, as the chemicals are regulated and the city works hard to keep exposure low.