...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

What happens next after County Board hears part of analysis on DHS investigation

Eau Claire County Courthouse

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - What is next for Eau Claire County?

The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors held its first meeting Tuesday night since the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office released its report on the Department of Human Services. While no actions were taken, there is a path forward.

Read More At the first County Board meeting since DHS investigative report published, analysis explains findings

County Board member Steve Chilson told News 18 he is ready to move on and get to work, something he said constituents made very clear is what they want to have to happen.

The law firm hired by the county to conduct its own non-criminal investigation has to finish detailing its report. A lawyer for von Briesen & Roper spoke for nearly two hours Tuesday night, presenting a different side to what happened at the DHS than what the Sheriff's Office report described.

The Sheriff's Office was investigating a $1.1 million error of DHS' 2019 budget. The budget error put DHS roughly $3 million in the red that year. As we reported, it was decided no criminal charges would be filed in the case. The report brought up numerous key findings and “red flags” about how DHS operated.

Read More In the Red: Digging deeper into the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigation into the DHS 

Chilson said the 55-page von Briesen report seemed to be an emotionally charged takedown of the Sheriff's Office's nearly report rather than an analysis of potential liability for Eau Claire County.

"As the report went on I personally found I was very disappointed with it," Chilson said. "It painted a very dim picture of Eau Claire County law enforcement, the Cau Claire County Sheriff's Department, and that is not true whatsoever."

The County Board plans to hold a special session at 6 p.m. on Monday to hear the rest of the von Briesen report. County Board member Mark Beckfield said the special session will also open with public comment. He anticipates that a vote will happen on potential disciplinary actions for DHS officials named in the Sheriff's Office report during that meeting.

Von Briesen & Roper attorney Mindy Dale told the County Board there will be no remedial actions recommended against any county employees as the result of their analysis. 

The analysis has not been made public yet. Dale said it will be viewed by the county administrator and the county board before it is made public.

