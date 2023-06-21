What happens next after County Board hears part of analysis on DHS investigation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - What is next for Eau Claire County?
The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors held its first meeting Tuesday night since the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office released its report on the Department of Human Services. While no actions were taken, there is a path forward.
County Board member Steve Chilson told News 18 he is ready to move on and get to work, something he said constituents made very clear is what they want to have to happen.
The law firm hired by the county to conduct its own non-criminal investigation has to finish detailing its report. A lawyer for von Briesen & Roper spoke for nearly two hours Tuesday night, presenting a different side to what happened at the DHS than what the Sheriff's Office report described.
The Sheriff's Office was investigating a $1.1 million error of DHS' 2019 budget. The budget error put DHS roughly $3 million in the red that year. As we reported, it was decided no criminal charges would be filed in the case. The report brought up numerous key findings and “red flags” about how DHS operated.
Chilson said the 55-page von Briesen report seemed to be an emotionally charged takedown of the Sheriff's Office's nearly report rather than an analysis of potential liability for Eau Claire County.
"As the report went on I personally found I was very disappointed with it," Chilson said. "It painted a very dim picture of Eau Claire County law enforcement, the Cau Claire County Sheriff's Department, and that is not true whatsoever."
The County Board plans to hold a special session at 6 p.m. on Monday to hear the rest of the von Briesen report. County Board member Mark Beckfield said the special session will also open with public comment. He anticipates that a vote will happen on potential disciplinary actions for DHS officials named in the Sheriff's Office report during that meeting.
Von Briesen & Roper attorney Mindy Dale told the County Board there will be no remedial actions recommended against any county employees as the result of their analysis.
The analysis has not been made public yet. Dale said it will be viewed by the county administrator and the county board before it is made public.