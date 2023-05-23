What parks can you drink at? ECPD talks local park alcohol ordinance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department wants residents to enjoy this upcoming weekend and summer — they also want residents to know where they can and can't drink in local parks.
According to Eau Claire City Ordinance 9.76.165, alcohol is only allowed in Carson Park, Riverview Park, lower Mount Simon Park and Rod and Gun Park. Additionally only 48 ounces of wine or a malt beverage is allowed per person.
Park-goers found in violation could receive an over $200 fine said Ben Hundt, an ECPD officer.
"I wouldn't say it's an especially common problem, but the biggest thing is that we just want to make sure people are aware so that it doesn't become a common problem," Hundt said. "We want to make sure people know what the rules are so they're able to follow them because we don't want to be wrecking people's good time in a park."
Jeffers Park, Haymarket Plaza and the Phoenix Park Pavilion also allow alcohol but only if groups request a special events permit from the city. During city-approved events like the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series, alcohol is allowed without a permit in the Phoenix Park Pavilion and Amphitheater.
For all other parks in the city, alcohol is completely banned.