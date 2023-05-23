 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

What parks can you drink at? ECPD talks local park alcohol ordinance

  Updated
  • 0
Alcohol Ordinance
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department wants residents to enjoy this upcoming weekend and summer — they also want residents to know where they can and can't drink in local parks.

According to Eau Claire City Ordinance 9.76.165, alcohol is only allowed in Carson Park, Riverview Park, lower Mount Simon Park and Rod and Gun Park. Additionally only 48 ounces of wine or a malt beverage is allowed per person.

Park-goers found in violation could receive an over $200 fine said Ben Hundt, an ECPD officer.

"I wouldn't say it's an especially common problem, but the biggest thing is that we just want to make sure people are aware so that it doesn't become a common problem," Hundt said. "We want to make sure people know what the rules are so they're able to follow them because we don't want to be wrecking people's good time in a park."

Jeffers Park, Haymarket Plaza and the Phoenix Park Pavilion also allow alcohol but only if groups request a special events permit from the city. During city-approved events like the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series, alcohol is allowed without a permit in the Phoenix Park Pavilion and Amphitheater.

For all other parks in the city, alcohol is completely banned.

