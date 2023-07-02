What the Fourth of July means to the Chippewa Valley John Franklin JohnFranklin Multimedia Journalist Author email Jul 2, 2023 Jul 2, 2023 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the Fourth of July coming up, we asked people why this holiday is important to them. Click the video above to learn more.Click here to see a list of Fourth of July events coming up around the Chippewa Valley. Have a story idea? Let us know here Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags History Database Software Computer Science JohnFranklin Multimedia Journalist Author email Follow JohnFranklin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 18 Eye On Eau Claire 1.1 million expected to travel in Wisconsin for July 4. What to know before you go Updated Jun 29, 2023 Eye On Eau Claire Farmers market voucher program returns for senior citizens Updated Jun 12, 2023 College Sports Blugolds' AD Schumacher retiring this spring Updated Mar 28, 2023 College Sports Whitman outlasts UWEC in triple overtime in NCAA Tournament Updated Mar 4, 2023 Positively Chippewa Valley Chippewa Falls family finishes tiny home in honor of late daughter Updated May 18, 2023 Sports UWEC student Noah Schwartz cherishes chance to call Express games Updated Jun 27, 2023 Recommended for you