What to expect at this year's Country Jam festival

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This year is the 32nd annual Country Jam USA music festival in Eau Claire where some of the biggest country artists from across the nation come to perform in front of thousands.
This year, the festival takes its jammers and fun to a new location — the brand-new Eau Claire Event District off of County Highway T.
"Our old site was in the floodplain, so now with the addition of the Crescent which is our year-round banquet facility, our corporate offices are moving out here, KP catering's entire catering operation will be moving here, and then behind me our High Country which is our brand-new building that's there as well," said Country Jam festival director Kathy Wright. "I think one of the most exciting things that we have on the festival side of the business is permanent structures."
Country Jam will also be home to a new Ferris Wheel. Long-time attendee and stage employee Noah White said he's looking forward to working at the new location.
"It's super exciting to be on new grounds here at Country Jam," he said. "Like that's crazy to me cause I'm so familiar with the old grounds."
This year's new headliners include popular musicians like Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, and Tim McGraw. Country Jam is also bringing back familiar favorites like the Rowdy Rodeo Dance Club, several beer tents, and the usual seating sections.
"Right behind me are our VIP chairs, we brought them with. And our garden deck if you're familiar with that, that actually came with as well. We had to cut it off the legs so it's a little shorter than it was before. But you're going to see a lot of familiar things out here as well as a lot of really cool new things."
Wright said Country Jam is expected to bring in just shy of $24 million of economic revenue to Eau Claire.
Traffic-wise, officials recommend avoiding County Highway T this week unless you are coming to the event.
The last act of Country Jam will be Saturday night. Some VIP and general admission tickets are still available for all three days. For a full schedule of events, click here.