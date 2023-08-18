What to know before you go to Reverb Music Festival

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Saturday is the big day for fans of pop-punk, alt-rock, and emo music. Before you don your converse and eye liner, here are a few things to know:
CLEAR BAG POLICY: The bag policy at Reverb is one that's become more common in recent years. You're allowed to carry in a 4.5" x 6.5" clutch, fanny pack, or wallet with straps, but backpacks and large purses are not allowed in.
They recommend you carry in a 12" x 6" clear plastic bag. You can also carry in a one-gallon clear plastic gallon freezer bag.
You're not allowed to bring in coolers or camera bags. And while you can bring in folding chairs, they ask you not bring in the folding chair bag. Click here for more details.
CASH: This event is cashless, so be prepared to pay with a card. This extends to the "cash" bar in the VIP section and on the Jam Deck. There will be wristbands that can be preloaded with cash or tied to a credit card.
The only thing that will take cash is parking, which is $20. Parking cannot be paid for with a card. Similarly the shuttle service is $20. You can read more about the cash policy by clicking here.
SHUTTLE: There is going to be five spots in town where you can shuttle to the festival. These are the Holiday Inn on Owen Ayres Court, Candlewood Suites on Bullis Farm Road, Holiday Inn Express on Craig Road, and Staybridge Suites on Bluestem Boulevard. There will also be a shuttle picking people up at 2nd & Water Street in Eau Claire. Pickup times vary, click here for exact times. Shuttles return after All Time Low. Shuttle cost is $20 cash.
SCHEDULE: Doors open at 1 p.m. Saturday August 19. The first band is The Ataris at 1:45 p.m., then Red Jumpsuit Apparatus at 2:45 p.m. Next is Charlotte Sands at 4 p.m., Plain White T's at 5:15 p.m., The Main at 6:45 p.m., and Mayday Parade at 8:30 p.m. Last band to perform will be All Time Low starting at 10:15 p.m.
WHERE: