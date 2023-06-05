 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

What to prepare for in the event of a tornado

  • 0
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Meteorologists say tornadoes are most common in June in Wisconsin. Tornado season is here, so now is the time to prepare for the worst.

Dan Schillinger, a volunteer with Red Cross said that ahead of the storm, you should practice with your family on where to go in the event of a tornado.

It's also important to stock up on spare batteries, flashlights, medications, food and water wherever your shelter may be. This includes supplies for your pets as well.

If you don't have anything prepared, he said to get to low ground as quickly as possible.

"The best thing to do is just get in a windowless room on the lowest level of whatever building you are in," said Schillinger. "If it's your house in a basement, if it's an apartment building, get as low as you can be. You don't want to be on the top floor, you want to stay away from windows cause windows quite often break in."

In the event of a tornado, he said it's also important to stay in your shelter until authorities give an all clear. If there is any damage, make sure to have proper footwear and to wait for help to arrive.

To find more information about tornado safety, click here. 

