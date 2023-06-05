What to prepare for in the event of a tornado

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Meteorologists say tornadoes are most common in June in Wisconsin. Tornado season is here, so now is the time to prepare for the worst.
Dan Schillinger, a volunteer with Red Cross said that ahead of the storm, you should practice with your family on where to go in the event of a tornado.
It's also important to stock up on spare batteries, flashlights, medications, food and water wherever your shelter may be. This includes supplies for your pets as well.
If you don't have anything prepared, he said to get to low ground as quickly as possible.
"The best thing to do is just get in a windowless room on the lowest level of whatever building you are in," said Schillinger. "If it's your house in a basement, if it's an apartment building, get as low as you can be. You don't want to be on the top floor, you want to stay away from windows cause windows quite often break in."
In the event of a tornado, he said it's also important to stay in your shelter until authorities give an all clear. If there is any damage, make sure to have proper footwear and to wait for help to arrive.
To find more information about tornado safety, click here.