What's next for the County Board after Chair Smiar was unseated?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - What is next for the County Board?
That is the question in Eau Claire County after Wednesday night's County Board special session during which Chair Nick Smiar was unseated.
It's been nearly two months since the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office released its findings from the investigation into the county's Department of Human Services. Since then there has been a lot of talk but WEednesday night — the first action.
County Board Chair Nick Smiar was ousted and that could be just the first step. Board members voted 17 to 9 in favor of the motion to oust Smiar.
"My phone this morning blew up from people saying 'finally got this done.' and it's been a long time calling," said Board member Mark Beckfield.
Smiar is an elected official — so he will stay on the board. But now a new chair has to be chosen. Any board supervisor can be nominated. A secret ballot vote will then take place.
According to Corporation council Sharon Mcilquham the first vice chair of the board will fulfill the duties for now. That is Nancy Coffey.
Another special session will soon be held — this time focusing on the future of county administrator Kathryn Schauf.
"I don't know moving forward what will happen with Kathryn Schauf. That's a decision 29 people need to come together and make," said Board member Steve Chilson.
Beckfield agrees and said the board will do their best in determining what happens next for Schauf.
"What necessary actions are being taken and will be taken I think are appropriate and I'm sure the Eau Claire County Board will do the right thing."
For now though, the county board is moving in a new direction and will soon have a new leader," he said.
Both Beckfield and Chilson said there is still a lot of work to do.
"Transparency, communication and the dissemination of information is critical moving forward for this county to make constituents and tax payers feel like it's running well and their money is being appropriately spent," Chilson said.
A date has not yet been set for the next County Board special session. News 18 was informed that date should be made public in the coming days.
News 18 reached out to all the board supervisors who voted for Smiar to keep his seat. All nine of them either declined or did not reply to interview requests.
News 18 also reached out to Smiar and Schauf. She declined to comment and Smiar did not respond.