What's next for the Town of Washington annexation?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council passed one of the largest annexations in recent history on Tuesday. It brings a portion of land from the Town of Washington into city limits and is expected to be used for residential developments.
Scott Allen, director of community development with the city, said the annexation will be officially published next week. After that, it is up to developers to begin initial phases of housing development.
CDPG Development had previously proposed building 117 homes on much of the annexed land, but was met with opposition at the county level and from neighbors.
Related: Controversial Orchard Hills proposal returns to County agenda
Now that the city is involved, a development agreement will likely pass with some changes, as Allen said more property was annexed than the developers had originally planned for.
It will also now be a city development rather than a rural one, so city water and sewer will be integrated, curbs and gutters put in, and there may be a variety of home types ranging from single family to twin homes.
"[We're] looking forward to seeing what happens in terms of increasing the housing inventory in the community," Allen said. "Again it's not just for the city in terms of the housing, it's increasing housing availability for the entire area."
He said moving forward, collaborating with developers, land-owners, and neighbors will be a priority.