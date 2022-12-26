EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Christmas has passed, and while some are clinging on to the Christmas spirit, others are done by saying goodbye to their Christmas tree for another year.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association about 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. every year.
No matter if your tree is real or fake, News 18 asked a few folks in Eau Claire, 'When do you take down your Christmas tree?'
One person said as soon as possible. Another said not until February.
"January 2. Usually just to get into New Year's Eve celebration and the day after that. That's when we take it down," said Paul Provost of Eau Claire.
"It's gone. It's already out," said Joe Pettis of Osseo.
"Why do you guys take it down that soon?" asked reporter Katrina Lim.
"Because we've had it up since Thanksgiving," Pettis responded. "It's been up for a long time and we just take it down the day after usually because Christmas is kind of done. The kids are all gone."
If you're looking to recycle your real Christmas tree, the Green Waste Facility in Eau Claire is accepting them until January 31. It's open during daylight hours at no cost to residents.
In Chippewa Falls, residents can bring their trees to the yard waste site on 5 Bjork-Riverside Drive.
The Dunn County Highway Department is making their tree chipping units available for grinding at county highway shops in Menomonie, Boyceville, Colfax, Eau Galle, State Highway 25 and 64, and the Rock Falls salt shed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. through mid-January.