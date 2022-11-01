EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - No one really bats an eye when Irvine Park starts decorating for Christmas, but it's an often-debated question when it happens at home: "When is it acceptable to start decorating for Christmas?"
Christmas is a month-and-a-half away, but some folks think you should give Thanksgiving a chance to shine before decking the halls.
"I mean, it's the change of the season so I feel like you can have the mixture of Christmas mixed in with the fall, Thanksgiving things, things of that nature, but starting exactly before Thanksgiving is a disrespect of peace to Thanksgiving, but towards the end of November I think is suitable," said Matt Cyran of Eau Claire.
"After Thanksgiving is definitely a good time, but I have seen people after November 1st start doing some," said Kevin Gibbs of Eau Claire.
"I'm going to say later, I'm going to say just before Thanksgiving. Maybe, or I don't know. After?" said Eliza Porter of Eau Claire.
Others said the time is now!
"Today. Today. Start today! Because now we can take away all the Halloween stuff and the fun part starts," said Amy Annis of Eau Claire.
"My girlfriend and I, we were actually just talking about that, and we think it's right after Halloween is an appropriate time," said Eric Thrane of Eau Claire. "So even today?" reporter Katrina Lim asked. "Yeah, today."
One person said we should keep the holiday on the short side.
"Okay, I'm not in the majority, but definitely two weeks ahead of time. Not Thanksgiving. Not right now. We're not putting up our lights right now, people. You're not trying to blind us. So yeah, about two weeks before," said Jamie Barth of Eau Claire.
A few people who were a little camera shy said after Thanksgiving is a good time to put up Christmas decorations. One person said he didn't even think about it, and said people should put them up whenever they want.
You can join the conversation. Just follow WQOW on Facebook.