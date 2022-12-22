Where can you go to stay warm in the event of a power outage?

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all
portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition,
arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across
the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions
of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to
6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions
this evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Where can you go to stay warm in the event of a power outage?

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire County Government Center snow
Katrina Lim

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Power outages are anticipated in the coming days. So where can you go if you lose power but want to stay warm?

Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh said they work closely with Eau Claire Energy, Xcel Energy, and the Red Cross during cold events. If they believe there will be extensive power outages, a temporary shelter might be set up within a fire station, school, church, or government building.

There is no designated place at this time. However, Esh said not many people usually come to these shelters.

"We've seen historically, we've opened up shelters or warming centers or whatnot at fire stations in past really cold events and nobody showed up. Last weekend, a lot of effort went into setting up a couple of different places and there was a minor handful of people that just dropped by to gather more information on it," he said. 

If you'd like to know about sheltering opportunities, follow Eau Claire County Emergency Management on all its social media or call 2-1-1.

Emergency warming centers are not the only place to find warmth. Eau Claire Community Haven House is open at various times based on need to support the unhoused community. On Thursday they are open until 7 p.m. You can find their hours by clicking here. There is also Sojourner House, an overnight shelter on Barstow Street, open daily from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.  

Have a story idea? Let us know here

