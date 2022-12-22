Where can you go to stay warm in the event of a power outage?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Power outages are anticipated in the coming days. So where can you go if you lose power but want to stay warm?
Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh said they work closely with Eau Claire Energy, Xcel Energy, and the Red Cross during cold events. If they believe there will be extensive power outages, a temporary shelter might be set up within a fire station, school, church, or government building.
There is no designated place at this time. However, Esh said not many people usually come to these shelters.
"We've seen historically, we've opened up shelters or warming centers or whatnot at fire stations in past really cold events and nobody showed up. Last weekend, a lot of effort went into setting up a couple of different places and there was a minor handful of people that just dropped by to gather more information on it," he said.
If you'd like to know about sheltering opportunities, follow Eau Claire County Emergency Management on all its social media or call 2-1-1.
Emergency warming centers are not the only place to find warmth. Eau Claire Community Haven House is open at various times based on need to support the unhoused community. On Thursday they are open until 7 p.m. You can find their hours by clicking here. There is also Sojourner House, an overnight shelter on Barstow Street, open daily from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.