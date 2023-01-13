WIAA task force reviews, recommends football conference plans

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Revised football conferences for 2024 are one step closer to being finalized.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Conference Realignment Task Force met Thursday to receive feedback from schools impacted by the realignment plans, then again Friday to finalize recommendations for the Board of Control.
The Board will vote on the recommendations at its meeting on March 7, with the option to approve, reject or remand alignment recommendations back to the Task Force.
If approved, the changes will take effect during the 2024 football season.
View the modified 11-player plan
View the modified 8-player plan
The proposed plan for 11-player calls for Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North to join teams from the Wausau area in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
The Old Abes and Huskies would still play each other each season, but may not play rivals Chippewa Falls or Menomonie depending on scheduling.
The Dunn-St. Croix Conference would play a crossover game with the Lakeland Conference, with some new teams in each league.
Teams in the Cloverbelt Conference and Dairyland Conference would not change.
The 8-player plan features Chippewa Valley teams in the North Central Conference, with East and West divisions and a crossover game.
Travis Wilson of Wissports.net offers a breakdown of changes across the state here