WIAC to bring back men's soccer championship

New WIAC logo

The WIAC announced Wednesday it will resume its men's soccer championship starting in 2024

MADISON (WQOW) - After a decade without one, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will crown a champion in men's soccer in 2024.

The WIAC announced Wednesday it will resume the league championship since six schools will be participating. UW-Stout was one of the programs recently launched and will debut in 2024.

UW-Eau Claire qualified for the NCAA Tournament as an at-large school in 2023.

The last WIAC men's soccer champion was UW-Oshkosh in 2014. UW-Whitewater holds the most titles with three.

