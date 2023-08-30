WIAC to bring back men's soccer championship

MADISON (WQOW) - After a decade without one, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will crown a champion in men's soccer in 2024.
The WIAC announced Wednesday it will resume the league championship since six schools will be participating. UW-Stout was one of the programs recently launched and will debut in 2024.
UW-Eau Claire qualified for the NCAA Tournament as an at-large school in 2023.
The last WIAC men's soccer champion was UW-Oshkosh in 2014. UW-Whitewater holds the most titles with three.