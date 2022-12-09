Will the Chippewa Valley see a white Christmas?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For it to officially be a white Christmas, one of two things must be true. There must either be one inch snow already on the ground on Christmas morning or one inch of new snow must fall during Christmas day.
The climate prediction center every year comes out with our odds of seeing this, and that data was just dropped this week
For our area, our odds are pretty good. Eau Claire has about a 75% chance of having an inch. Areas just north of Eau Claire are at almost 80%. Looking in the past 10 years, Eau Claire didn't have a lot of snow falling on Christmas. Luckily, there was snow from previous days sticking around for the holidays. For example in 2019, the Chippewa valley had a depth of 7 inches. In 2013, 11 inches.
All that means Eau Claire did have a white Christmas in the last eight out of ten years. However, we can't determine if we'll have snow on Christmas until we're closer to that date.