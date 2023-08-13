Winners announced for U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After four days of carving in Eau Claire, we now know the winners for the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship.
A dozen chainsaw sculptors from around the world came to Eau Claire for the annual competition and spent hours carving wood from logs into beautiful pieces of art.
The winner is Jake Rhodes from Canada, with a sculpture of a moose. The piece sold at an auction on Sunday night for $7,200.
Event officials have said that nearly 200 sculptures were sold, there was "at least six figures of revenue," and there were at least a couple thousand people at the event.
"Oh, I think it went great. We had four days of amazing carving," said Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire. "We had a couple of hiccups with procuring some wood and a hurricane basically on Friday night, but a great event, we raised a lot of money, and a great time."
Two of these pieces will also be on the Eau Claire sculpture tour. The first one shows a monkey fighting with a vulture and a crocodile, and the other one shows an eagle and a deer.