Winter Blues? Chase them away with "Wintermission"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — Visit Eau Claire is re-launching an initiative to help everyone get more out of the winter this year: Wintermission. The initiative aims to help people combat seasonal depression and social isolation brought on by the long, cold Wisconsin winter.
The initiative encourages people to use area winter recreation trails and participate in activities like snowshoeing or ice fishing. If you are not an outdoor winter activities person, that’s okay. Wintermission isn’t seeking to only get people outdoors, just out of your doors.
"For some people it's going and finding a nice fireplace inside of a restaurant, and having the different drinks you would have during that time, or a different type of beer or dessert, or even just reading a book next to the fireplace," explained Benny Anderson, executive director at Visit Eau Claire. "Besides that, there's all the activities that you can embrace and people just love to do it and we have great assets in the Chippewa Valley."
Some of those assets are being shared for free, through Wintermission Gear Share. This page will help connect people with gear they can use for activities they may otherwise be unable to participate in. Brand new snow shoes can be pretty pricy, after all.
There are also a number of specific events Visit Eau Claire is highlighting as part of Wintermission, and a list of places to consider visiting on days when a specific event isn't happening.
Wintermission was started in Edmonton, Canada and Eau Claire is one of a handful of cities chosen to participate.