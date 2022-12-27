Winter fun begins as Eau Claire ice rink, cross country ski trails open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's getting a little more tolerable out, just in time for the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department to open area ice rinks and cross-country ski trails.
Parks department officials said that they are continuing to flood ice rinks as some grass is still poking through, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't stop by the rinks. Warming shelters at Boyd, Pinehurst, Putnam Heights, and Roosevelt are open from noon to 7 p.m.
"If ice is not ready or you are not a skater, stop by for indoor games and crafts," read the news release.
You can also check out the unsupervised ice rinks where warming shelters are not open at Demmler, Sam Davey, Mitscher, Newell, Oakwood parks.
At Pinehurst Park, winter gear is available to borrow starting Tuesday. Gear includes snowshoes, sleds, hockey/sledding helmets, kubb, pucks, hockey sticks, broomball, and skate trainers.
This week you can also check out School’s Out Open Skating at Hobb's Ice Arena. Between December 27 and December 30 , from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. you can go ice skating for just a few dollars. Click here for more information.