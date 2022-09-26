Wisconsin DNR comments on alleged wolf sightings in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Facebook posts have been circulating among residents who claim they have seen a wolf south of Eau Claire city limits. According to the Wisconsin DNR, last week they received a "credible report" of a large, black wolf spotted in the Town of Washington.
Large carnivore specialist Randy Johnson said he wasn't surprised; wolf sightings typically peak this time of year.
"It's entirely possible," Johnson said. "We know that there are resident wolf packs to the east, even within Eau Claire County in the eastern part of the county. Especially this time of year, end of the fall, there's younger wolves dispersing out from those packs. Those dispersing wolves can show up literally anywhere in the state."
He said breeding season is in the late winter, so the fall and spring is when young wolves tend to venture out on their own. Johnson said the alleged Eau Claire visitor is likely one of these newly independent wolves.
He also mentioned Wisconsin is home only to grey wolves, but they come in a variety of colors, such as black or light grey.
Johnson said there's no reason to be afraid, just be a little more cautious with your pets. He said wolves are most active at dawn and dusk, so keep pets leashed, close, and supervised when it's darker. He added, take precautions you would with other wildlife, such as keeping pet food inside.
He said if there is a wolf in Eau Claire, it will likely stick around for a few days and then move elsewhere.
Click here to report a large animal sighting to the Wisconsin DNR.