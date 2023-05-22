Wisconsin nonprofit set to provide information to Eau Claire City Council to help end homelessness

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - City council is seeking outside help to try and end homelessness.
Monday night during the City Council meeting, the Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care, a Wisconsin nonprofit, was asked to present information about homelessness in Eau Claire.
According to Carrie Poser who is apart of the nonprofit, 12% of individuals in Eau Claire are below poverty level. 24% are above the poverty level but are on the verge of becoming homeless.
In addition to providing that data, they'll also discuss services already available in Eau Claire.
"I think that it's important to know that some of the work is already happening and how can the city be a partner in that," said Poser. "How can they invest in some of the work that is happening, in order to to get to the outcomes we want... ideally we're not going to have homelessness"
How City Council will use this information is not yet known.
News 18 will be following this story tonight at the city council meeting and will bring you the latest Monday at 10 pm.