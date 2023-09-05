Wisconsin Secretary of State visits Eau Claire, meets with local government officials

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski was in Eau Claire Tuesday to meet with local officials.
Godlewski spoke with Eau Claire city council representatives, local clerks, and other officials from the area.
Godlewski, who was appointed to the position after former Secretary Doug La Follette resigned in March, said she wants to clarify the role the Secretary of State plays in Wisconsin and how her office can work with local governments.
"The first (goal) is to talk about what the Secretary of State should be doing for the people of Wisconsin and we can have a lot of great partnerships right here in Eau Claire," she said. "Whether it's with economic development opportunities to how we can best serve local businesses, and how we can work with clerks and support their work, because we know local government is strapped."
Godlewski also said she wants her office to transition to providing online services for submitting records and documents, which currently need to be delivered in person or by mail.