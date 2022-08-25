Wisconsin Sport Show brings the great outdoors inside the Expo Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The fall edition of the Wisconsin Sport Show is happening this weekend at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.
The show showcases the latest and greatest in outdoor gear, as well as food, and family-friendly activities like trout pond fishing. Event organizers tell News 18 they have over 100 exhibitors this year, attracting vendors from all over the country. Around one third of vendors are local businesses.
"We've got everything for everybody's outdoor needs," Lisa Gill with the Wisconsin Sport Show, said. "Whether you're a kid, a family, a retired couple, we've got RVs, we've got ice houses, we've got hunting and fishing supplies, apparel, shooting supplies, anything somebody might need to be outside."
The show is open 3-8 pm on Friday, with half-priced admission, 10-6 pm on Saturday and 10-4 pm on Sunday, with half-priced admission that day for seniors. Admission is $10 for those ages 12 and up.
