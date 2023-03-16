Wisconsin Sport Show kicks off this weekend in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Sport Show begins on Friday in Eau Claire and vendors are getting set up for the big weekend.
The Sport Show runs Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. The show will feature over 170 different businesses and vendors showcasing RV's, boats, ATV's, and other equipment for outdoor activities.
The Sport Show also has drawings for vacation packages and other prizes. Lisa Gill, event promoter for the Sport Show, said the show has activities for all ages.
"It's a full day of fun for a family," Gill said. "There's going to be lots of freebies for kids, there's a free petting zoo, you can walk around and get lots of stuff from the vendors. But if you're just looking to plan your summer recreation activities, there's hours worth of people to look at and talk to and get great information."
The Sport Show is open Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are available now online, or at Menard's and Festival Foods stores in Eau Claire, for $7, or at the door for $10 for the whole weekend.
Friday only, tickets are available at the door for $5, and on Sunday tickets are $5 for anyone 63 years and older.
Children 11 years and younger get in for free. Click here for more ticket information.