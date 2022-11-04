Wisconsin tourism industry reported record growth; Eau Claire tourism is seeing similar boost

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Wisconsin reported its highest growth in tourism since 2019 and Eau Claire's tourism industry is also seeing record numbers.
The Wisconsin Department of Tourism reported a 5.9% increase in tourist consumer spending since 2019, which was the state's best year on record and the largest growth since the pandemic.
In Eau Claire visitor spending grew 43% over the past year.
Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire, said local tourist attractions have seen record numbers since rebounding from COVID-19.
"A lot of the events that happened this year were their second round since COVID," Anderson said. "Country Jam, Rock Fest, Country Fest, and Blue Ox and last year we had Farm Tech Days, but the Air Show was the first one back this year. They all saw either record numbers or near-record numbers."
Anderson said Eau Claire's tourism industry brings new visitors to the area and benefits all types of business, including gas stations, hotels, and local shops.
Anderson said he expects to see continued growth in the coming years.