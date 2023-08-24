WisDOT: Slow down, pay attention in work zones

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - State and Eau Claire County highway officials are urging drivers to drive safe in work zones as we get to the end of summer.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the Eau Claire County Highway Department held a conference Thursday urging drivers to slow down and pay attention when driving through construction zones.
The conference is part of a summer campaign by WisDOT to reduce injuries to workers out on the highways.
One Wisconsin highway worker, Issac Lange, shared his experience of what happens when drivers don't pay attention.
"I was sitting in my work truck, and suddenly I heard a loud crashing noise happen behind me," Lange said. "I looked in my rear view mirror and saw debris behind the second attenuator. Sure enough someone ran into the back end of the truck that was parked closest to the work zone."
This incident happened in June in Clark County near Owen. The driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and hit a work truck. The driver and one passenger were injured and taken to the hospital and no workers were hurt.
Thursday's conference was meant to raise awareness and urge drivers to pay attention, slow down, and prevent injuries to workers and other drivers.