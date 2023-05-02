Work underway to clear ash trees, invasive species in future Cannery District Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The next phase of work along the Chippewa River Trail in the Cannery Park District is underway.
The phase includes removing ash trees, black locust and buckthorn along the trail, and replacing them with prairie grasses, pollinator plants, and new trees.
City officials said ash trees are being removed because of Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive insect species that makes ash trees weak, which can become a safety hazard. Experts encourage anyone with ash trees on their property — regardless of outward signs of infestation — to act immediately and avoid further safety risk.
The black locust and buckthorn are invasive species that take over the natural grasses and plants area, city officials said.
The process will help the health of the remaining trees, and when established, the pollinator grasses will provide shelter and food for birds, bees and butterflies.
The city is going to plant 115 new trees along the Chippewa River Trail. They said part of the trail might be closed during this landscaping work.
The future Cannery District Park will run alongside the Chippewa River between Platt Street and the High Bridge. It will replace nearby Kessler Park.