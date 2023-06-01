Workers on strike outside future Sonnentag Center fighting for better pay

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some work at the Country Materials Complex in downtown Eau Claire is being held up as workers go on strike.
The people striking in front of the construction site off Menomonie Street are the plasterers and the cement masons, who want fair wages from their contractors.
The workers are part of the Operative Plasters' and Cement Masons' International Association, and a representative from their organization says that similar situations are happening around the state.
They claim that there are other people who do the same work as them for five dollars an hour more, and they just want the same rate.
"You go across the street, you see someone working, and they're making more money than what you are. The guys that are out there, doesn't matter where they're at, they're all in uniforms trying to make the same amount, they just want the same dollar," said Matt Ganhs with Operative Plasters' and Cement Masons' International Association.
Every three years, the contract between the union and the contractors expires, and they need to negotiate a new one.
This is the first day that they are striking. The strike will continue until a deal is made.
The only comment from UW-Eau Claire is that they don't anticipate a significant delay in the building of the Sonnentag Center.