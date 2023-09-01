WQOW nominated for 3 Upper Midwest Emmy awards

(WQOW) - WQOW News 18 is excited to announce we have received three Upper Midwest Emmy award nominations for 2023.
Katie Phernetton and Chris Hoyt are nominated for their December story "It was kind of an accident" founding Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra member reflects amid retirement. This is a nomination in the 'Light News Feature' category. Click here to watch.
Katie Phernetton was also nominated in the 'Talent - Anchor' category.
In the 'evening newscast markets 121+' category, Julia Lopez and Kristen Shill are nominated for their work producing the newscast on April 15, 2023. This is the newscast that aired after the funeral for officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel, who were killed in the line of duty in Barron County.
The entire staff at WQOW in honored to receive these nominations. The 24th annual Upper Midwest Emmy Awards will be held on October 14. Click here for a full list on nominees.