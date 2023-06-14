 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce,
Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust
the air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'Yes you're seeing this correctly': Black bear spotted on Water Street

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A black bear caused a shock Wednesday, and not just because it didn't look both ways before crossing Water Street. 

Eau Claire Police shared a video of a bear running through the street, narrowly avoiding being hit by a red truck. People walking can also be seen running away as the bear gets near them.

"Yes you're seeing this correctly. This morning a friendly bear made his way through downtown Eau Claire," ECPD wrote on Facebook. "He promptly threw 2 interceptions, fumbled a snap and continued on his way north."

While a black bear being spotted downtown is not the most common sight, DNR officials say they are just as afraid of us as we might be of them. 

Terry Shaurette, a wildlife biologist with the DNR in western Wisconsin told News 18 in March that if you do encounter a bear, remember to stay calm, back away slowly, and let the bear leave on its own. 

"Bears almost never cause a problem, the ones that do cause problems are the ones that get habituated to humans, are the ones that keep coming back for food," Shaurette said. "So that's why we really stress to put away those potential food sources and then bears shouldn't become a problem."

Eau Claire Police told News 18 the DNR is aware of the bear sighting, and if people spot the bear they should keep their distance as it makes its way home. 

