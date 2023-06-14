'Yes you're seeing this correctly': Black bear spotted on Water Street

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix. Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov