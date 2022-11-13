YMCA class teaches children how to be safe when home alone

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Leaving a child alone at home for the first time can be difficult for parents and children alike. That's why the Eau Claire YMCA has introduced a class to teach children how to be at home without supervision safely.
The YMCA held two classes on Sunday, one titled "safe at home" for children in fourth through sixth grade. The other class is called "safesitter essentials", and is for children in grades sixth through eighth, and teaches the basics of childcare.
"I think it's important to create a safer generation almost, and give them the confidence that they need to continue being safe online, personally, indoors and outdoors," said Chelsea Weiss, behavior specialist and programming director at the Eau Claire YMCA.
Other things kids learned include what to do in case someone is choking, and how to perform CPR on a child or infant.
"This class seems perfect to help increase her skills for safety and being able to take care of kids," said Dusty Peterson, the parent of a child that took the safe at home class.
It is recommended that before a child is left at home alone, a serious conversation should occur between the guardian and the child about stranger danger, online safety, and emergency preparedness.
The class is taught on an as-needed basis, but it is already on the calendar for December, February, and March.