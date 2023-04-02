You Ask, We Answer: What is the story behind Eau Claire's Beckey Spring?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this You Ask, We Answer, Matthew wants to know: what is the story behind Beckey Spring in Eau Claire?
In the early 1870's, a water spring just south of where Highway 37 and County Road B currently meet provided a nice refreshment to lumber workers coming back to Eau Claire from the Mississippi River.
"It started out being a place where the raftsmen would take their rafts of lumber from Eau Claire down to the Mississippi River at Reed's Landing, and then before the trains came, they had to walk back to Eau Claire, and Beckey Spring was a place where they would stop and rest, and have a drink of water," said Jody Kiffmeyer, an archivist at the Chippewa Valley Museum.
That spring is Beckey Spring, named after a timber cruiser by the name of James Beckey. As the area developed, the spring remained a popular spot for people living in the area.
"In about 1923, because of all the public use, the county donated 300 dollars toward building that little concrete building, and then sometime later, they put the steps in and everything, and so people were coming from miles around to get that water," said Doug Carlson, who owns the property that Beckey Spring is on. "It was a picnic area, lots of people would use it."
In the late 1950's, the state deemed the water to be unsafe to drink because of a bacteria called coliform, meaning diseases like E. Coli could be found.
After that, people stopped using the spring.
As of a water test in 2019 conducted by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the water is still unsafe to drink.
Doug and Mary Carlson, who now own the property where Beckey spring is found, began restoring and repainting the spring in 2019. The restoration was completed in 2020, and now people can see the spring as it was in the past.
