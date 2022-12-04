You Ask, We Answer: What's going in the old Burrachos building on Water Street?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- This edition of You Ask, We Answer comes from Jenny, who wants to know what is going in the old Burrachos building on Water St.
The answer is Fast Fuel, a fast food health restaurant that serves build-your-own bowls, salads, and wraps as well as fresh juices and other snacks.
Fast Fuel currently has a grab-and-go location in Banburry Place, which will remain open, but the Water St. store will have more menu options and both indoor and outdoor seating.
Dakota Yarrington, owner and CEO of Fast Fuel said they are excited to open a healthy food option in the area.
"We know now more than ever people are looking for healthy, fast options and we're looking to really capitalize on that with the college kids, athletes, and business professionals on downtown Water Street," Yarrington said.
According to Yarrington, the new location is currently being remodeled and will be opening sometime in early January. Fast Fuel will be hiring staff to work the new store.
Is there a question you want News 18 to answer? Click here or send us an email at news@wqow.com.