You Ask, We Answer: What's the plan for the old Mega Foods building?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, dozens of viewers are wondering what the plan is for the old Mega Foods building on Hastings Way in Eau Claire.
The answer is, a new storage facility.
Devon Self Storage tells News 18 they have been working on this project for over a year, and while it may not look like much is going on outside of the building, local contractors are hard at work inside. Devon is putting in 900 storage units, which will be spread across two floors through the entire building.
"Fortunately, we found Hoeft Construction, the local contractor, and they did a lot of the original work for it," said Pat Roussey, regional construction manager for Devon Self Storage. "Our storage will be on two stories. There will be elevators. The envelope itself was not as big as we needed, but if we go two-story than we can get the space that we needed. The eave heights of the building were conducive for us to do that."
Devon Self Storage is a California based company that has two other facilities in Wisconsin, one in Kenosha and one in Racine. Roussey said this facility will be unique to Eau Claire because it offers a drive-in where you can load and unload from inside the climate controlled building.
Devon hopes to open the new storage facility for business by April or May of next year.