You Ask, We Answer: When will the rope tow be installed at Pinehurst Park?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Brian wants to know about updates at Pinehurst Park, specifically, the paddle rope tow
In 2020 News 18 reported that Pinehurst Park was getting a rope tow that would pull people up the hill quickly so that there is more time for enjoyment.
The president of Pinehurst Park OutdoorMore Inc, Christian Peterson, said since then, the park has added things like LED lights, a disk golf course, and an asphalt pump track for bikers, but the paddle rope tow is not ready yet.
Peterson said that they need just a little bit more time before the tow is put in place.
"Just a lot of things in play didn't allow us to happen and get it in this year," Peterson said. "But all of that stuff is here and ready, so now we are going to shift our thought process to get that started in the spring right away."
If everything goes as planned, Peterson said the tow should be ready for next year's winter season. They are accepting donations to help fund the project.
Click here to learn more about what's happening at Pinehurst Park.
Have a question you want News 18 to answer? Email us at news@wqow.com or ask it by clicking here.