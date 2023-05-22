You Ask, We Answer: Where does the zip code 54702 cover in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Brett wants to know: what area of Eau Claire does the zip code 54702 cover?
It turns out Eau Claire addresses can only have one of two zip codes: 54701, which covers the city's south side and parts of downtown south of the Eau Claire River, or 54703, which covers everything else from the west side to the north.
According to an official with the Eau Claire Post Office, 54702 is the code used only for P.O. boxes in the city.
