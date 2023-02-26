 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY...

.A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to
central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late
tonight through most of Monday. The precipitation will start out
as freezing rain, then will gradually mix with rain and snow late
Monday morning. The highest ice amounts are expected in western
Wisconsin, where near one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going
westward across central Minnesota, ice accumulations of up to a
tenth of an inch are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota from
Todd and Stearns county, east to northern portions of Anoka and
Washington county, along with Pierce and Pepin counties in western
Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Icing expected. Total ice accumulations of around two
tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

You Ask, We Answer: Who is responsible for clearing snow around fire hydrants?

  • Updated
  • 0
fire hydrant graphic
Toby Mohr

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- This edition of "You Ask, We Answer" comes from Gordon, who wanted to know who is responsible for shoveling around fire hydrants.

On the city of Eau Claire website, the city asks people to "adopt a hydrant" near their house and keep it clear of snow and accessible during the winter, but there is no city ordinance that requires residents to clear snow from around fire hydrants. 

People in Eau Claire are required to clear snow and ice from the sidewalks next to their homes within 24 hours after it snows, or face a fine between $5 and $50. It is also residents' responsibility to clear snow from mailboxes so they're accessible for mail carriers. These rules are outlined in chapter 13.20 of the Eau Claire Code of Ordinances.

While it is not required, shoveling around fire hydrants is highly encouraged. Clearing snow from fire hydrants saves time for firefighters if they need to respond to an emergency.

After a garage fire on 5th Ave. in Eau Claire early Saturday morning, officials said in a Facebook post, "Securing a water source was made difficult due to a fire hydrant buried in snow and partially frozen." No injuries were reported in that incident.

It is recommended to remove snow within three feet around the base of a fire hydrant to help with a quick response by firefighters.

