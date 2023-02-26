You Ask, We Answer: Who is responsible for clearing snow around fire hydrants?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- This edition of "You Ask, We Answer" comes from Gordon, who wanted to know who is responsible for shoveling around fire hydrants.
On the city of Eau Claire website, the city asks people to "adopt a hydrant" near their house and keep it clear of snow and accessible during the winter, but there is no city ordinance that requires residents to clear snow from around fire hydrants.
People in Eau Claire are required to clear snow and ice from the sidewalks next to their homes within 24 hours after it snows, or face a fine between $5 and $50. It is also residents' responsibility to clear snow from mailboxes so they're accessible for mail carriers. These rules are outlined in chapter 13.20 of the Eau Claire Code of Ordinances.
While it is not required, shoveling around fire hydrants is highly encouraged. Clearing snow from fire hydrants saves time for firefighters if they need to respond to an emergency.
After a garage fire on 5th Ave. in Eau Claire early Saturday morning, officials said in a Facebook post, "Securing a water source was made difficult due to a fire hydrant buried in snow and partially frozen." No injuries were reported in that incident.
It is recommended to remove snow within three feet around the base of a fire hydrant to help with a quick response by firefighters.
Want to ask News 18 a question? You can do so by clicking here, or email us at news@wqow.com.