You Ask, We Answer: Why are there so many seagulls on the field at Memorial High School?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time to fly into another segment of You Ask, We Answer.
Sue is wondering, "Why are there so many seagulls on the field at Memorial High School?"
UW-Eau Claire professor of biology Jennifer Smith said there are nine species of gulls that exist in Wisconsin, and two species in our area — the ring-billed gull and the herring gull.
She believes that so many are gathering at Memorial because of the school's rooftops and big, flat, open surfaces.
These birds are colonial so they stick together and there's safety in numbers.
She also said they may be looking for worms on the field after the recent rain.
Gulls are very clever and adaptable, so they'll eat anything from worms to fish or the sandwich right out of your hand.
"They often come to where we are and are loud and things like that, but in fact, the way that humans shape the landscape through urbanization and the buildings that we create are actually promoting their presence. So they're one of the species that's benefitting from humans being around and I think that's fascinating," Smith said.
Smith adds the name "seagull" is kind of a misnomer because even though they can be attracted to water, they don't require it.
Humans often think of gulls as pests, however, they are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Smith said once the weather gets colder, we may start seeing more of these birds by bodies of water.
If it gets too cold for them, gulls may migrate to Florida even as far as South America.
