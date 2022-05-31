YouBetcha! Eau Claire bar featured on comedian’s small-town bar series

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you enjoy getting a beer bright and early, you probably enjoy the Do Dodge in Eau Claire's Shawtown neighborhood.
The bar's operating hours have caught some attention, and they were featured in a video made by Midwest comedian Myles Montplaisir.
The video was shared to Montplaisir's YouTube and social media accounts You Betcha, the Facebook page for which has 2.4 million followers. They have a series in which they hunt for the best small town bars in Wisconsin, which is how they found themselves at the Do Dodge.
Adam Dodge, co-owner of the Do Dodge told News 18 that they filmed the 4 minuet video a month ago. How were they chosen for the video? They said that a family member of someone on the production team said they loved the place because of the unique hours of operation and cheap prices.
"Myles and his team were really fun and easy to work with," Dodge said. "We couldn't believe that such an awesome and well known organization would choose to do a feature with the Do Dodge."
You can watch the video yourself below: