Your thoughts are wanted for survey on Eau Claire County services

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A survey asking what residents think of Eau Claire County services is out now as the county board looks towards their next budget.
The survey, available by clicking here, takes about five minutes to complete. Besides demographic questions, they also ask some yes or no questions.
For example, "have you ever used or are familiar with any of the following services: Circuit Courts, Clerk of Courts, Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, District Attorney, TRY Mediation, Register in Probate, Child Support, Children's Court Services?"
You're then asked if you think the services are essential, desired, optional, or unnecessary.
The survey will be open until September 30. Residents are also invited to public input sessions being offered. The date, time and location is listed below:
August 3 at 6 p.m. The August Senior Center.
August 17 6 p.m. The Community Room at the Altoona City Hall.
The information gathered from the survey will help the County and County Board in the 2024 budget process.