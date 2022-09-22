YouTubers "Squirmy and Grubs" Visit Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A couple known for their comedy fell in love with Eau Claire recently.
The inter-abled couple, Hannah and Shane, is better known as Squirmy and Grubs on YouTube. The Minneapolis couple have more than a million followers and use humor to educate people about disability and ableism.
Visit Eau Claire hosted the couple, and during their 12-plus minute video they talk about the accessibility of the area.
First, at Houligan's, then along the river walk, and even while apple picking at Leffel Roots.
"At the very end, one of the employees came over and asked if I had any feedback on the accessible apple picking, which just shows that they're trying to be thoughtful about making it as best as it can be... Just appreciate that so much. We had no feedback; it was perfect."
The couple's last stop was The Nucleus.