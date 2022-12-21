Zander Rockow signs with Minnesota football

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Zander Rockow is officially going to "Row the Boat" in Minnesota.
The Eau Claire Regis senior put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon in front of friends, family, teammates and coaches, signing his letter of intent to play football for the University of Minnesota.
Rockow, who set records as a running back this past season, plans to play inside linebacker for the Gophers as a preferred walk-on.
"Feels amazing, I've dreamed of this every single day since I was a kid," Rockow said. "Feels amazing just to do it and have everyone here supporting me."
Ramblers players squeezed together on stage at Regis High School following the ceremony for a group picture. The team recently won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 7 championship to cap a perfect season.
Rockow began the season on the sidelines with a torn labrum. He was expected to miss every game, but returned by mid September and helped Regis capture the Cloverbelt Conference title.
In the state championship game in Madison, he ran for a record 251 yards.
Rockow said the Wisconsin Badgers reached out Wednesday morning via text, trying to get him to flip his commitment. He chose to remain with PJ Fleck and the Golden Gophers, the team he committed to in June because of it's special energy and culture.
Rockow said he plans to play baseball this spring for the Ramblers, the defending WIAA Division 4 state champions.