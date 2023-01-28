Zastrow sisters win events for UWEC at Warren Bowlus Open

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Hannah and Leah Zastrow captured event titles for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's track and field team at the Warren Bowlus Open on Saturday.
Hannah won the high jump competition with a best clearance of 5 feet 2.25 inches (1.58m).
Leah won the pole vault competition after clearing a height of 12 feet 02.75 inches (3.73m).
Full results are available here
Jenna Driscoll won the long jump with an indoor best jump of 5.41 meters. She also finished second in the 60-meter dash with a personal best time of 7.94 seconds.