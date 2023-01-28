 Skip to main content
Zastrow sisters win events for UWEC at Warren Bowlus Open

  • Updated
012823 Hannah Zastrow high jump Warren Bowlus Open

Blugolds high jumper Hannah Zastrow soars over the bar at the Warren Bowlus Open on January 28, 2023.

UWEC track and field's Hannah and Leah Zastrow earned event wins at the Warren Bowlus Open in Menomonie on Saturday.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Hannah and Leah Zastrow captured event titles for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's track and field team at the Warren Bowlus Open on Saturday.

Hannah won the high jump competition with a best clearance of 5 feet 2.25 inches (1.58m).

Leah won the pole vault competition after clearing a height of 12 feet 02.75 inches (3.73m).

Full results are available here

Jenna Driscoll won the long jump with an indoor best jump of 5.41 meters. She also finished second in the 60-meter dash with a personal best time of 7.94 seconds.

