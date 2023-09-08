Zip line at Carson Park playground temporarily closed for repairs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some repairs to playground equipment are underway at Carson Park, but one popular apparatus could be closed for awhile longer.
Eau Claire Parks officials told News 18 the zipline at Carson Park is currently closed. That's because it was used improperly and broke. Parts are on order to repair it but when they'll come in is not known.
The tube slides at Carson Park were also recently closed for safety repairs but are now open again. In that case normal wear and tear caused some cracking. Luckily, the city had extra parts on hand and were able to fix the busted tubes Friday.