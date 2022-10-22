1.1% of Eau Claire County residents received their flu vaccine so far, according to new data tool

(WQOW) - A new interactive dashboard available on the Wisconsin Department of Health website shows that a little more than 1% of Eau Claire County residents have gotten their flu shot so far this year.
The darker the blue color is on the map the more people who have opted to receive their flu vaccination. Dane County is leading the state with 4.6% of its population getting the shot.
Most of the counties in western Wisconsin, including Chippewa, Dunn, Rusk, and Barron Count are all hovering around the 1% mark.
The website also offers a breakdown of data by age, race, sex, and ethnicity.
Of the nearly 614,000 Wisconsinites who have gotten vaccinated, more than 25% are over the age of 65.
Health officials recommend an annual flu shot for everyone 6 months and older. Click here to view the data map.