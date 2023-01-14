 Skip to main content
A Complicated Loss

  • Updated
  • 0

During the last five years, La Crosse County has seen more than 140 drug overdose deaths, with nearly 100 of them involving fentanyl. Each death represents a person, a name, a face, a family member, a friend. In our half hour special airing Saturday at 6:30 pm, we hear from family members an…

You've heard it hundreds of times: overdose deaths are skyrocketing. You've also seen the statistics, but each of those numbers represent a human being who lost a life and left behind a grieving family.

In the special report "A Complicated Loss" you'll hear from family members and friends of those who have lost a loved one to addiction.

Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline

Addictionhelp.wi.org

833-944-4673

Beacon Mental Health Services

https://www.beaconhealthoptions.com

Phone: 715-308-5742

Sacred Heart Hospital

www.hshs.org/sacredheart

Phone: 715-717-4272

Marshfield Clinic

www.marshfieldclinic.org

Phone: 715-858-4850

Mayo Clinic Health System

www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org

Phone:  715-838-3311

L E Phillips Libertas Center

www.libertascenter.org

Phone: (715) 723-5585

A Better Life Counseling

Phone: 715-835-5110

Monarch House

www.milkweedalliance.org

Phone: 715-505-5641 

Vivent Health

www.viventhealth.org

Phone: 715-836-7710

Eau Claire Comprehensive Treatment Center

www.ctcprograms.com

Phone: 715-834-6681

Chippewa Valley VA Clinic

www.va.gov/minneapolis-health-care/locations/chippewa-valley-va-clinic/

Phone: 715-720-3780

Eau Claire County Human Services

www.eauclairecounty.gov

Phone: 715-839-2300

SAMHSA

www.samhsa.gov

Hope Gospel Mission

www.hopegospelmission.org

Phone: 715-552-5566

211 Crisis Hotline

www.211.org

Phone 24/7: 211

Northwest Connections

Phone: 888-552-6642 (Crisis Line)

