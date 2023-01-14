You've heard it hundreds of times: overdose deaths are skyrocketing. You've also seen the statistics, but each of those numbers represent a human being who lost a life and left behind a grieving family.
In the special report "A Complicated Loss" you'll hear from family members and friends of those who have lost a loved one to addiction.
Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline
833-944-4673
Beacon Mental Health Services
https://www.beaconhealthoptions.com
Phone: 715-308-5742
Sacred Heart Hospital
Phone: 715-717-4272
Marshfield Clinic
Phone: 715-858-4850
Mayo Clinic Health System
www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org
Phone: 715-838-3311
L E Phillips Libertas Center
Phone: (715) 723-5585
A Better Life Counseling
Phone: 715-835-5110
Monarch House
Phone: 715-505-5641
Vivent Health
Phone: 715-836-7710
Eau Claire Comprehensive Treatment Center
Phone: 715-834-6681
Chippewa Valley VA Clinic
www.va.gov/minneapolis-health-care/locations/chippewa-valley-va-clinic/
Phone: 715-720-3780
Eau Claire County Human Services
Phone: 715-839-2300
SAMHSA
Hope Gospel Mission
Phone: 715-552-5566
211 Crisis Hotline
Phone 24/7: 211
Northwest Connections
Phone: 888-552-6642 (Crisis Line)