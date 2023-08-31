Air quality issues may be to blame for uptick in eye irritation cases

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This summer has seen many hazy days and air quality alerts issued, health experts say one side effect has been an uptick in eye irritation cases.
Dr. Heidi Jarecki, an ophthalmologist with Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic said she saw an increase in patients almost every time an air quality advisory went in effect.
Many patients had symptoms of itchiness, watery eyes and feeling as if something was scratching the surface of their eye. Most of these symptoms fall under the umbrella of ocular surface disease.
"When I look outside and it looks hazy, I know I'm in for a clinic full of people their eyes are going to be telling me that same story," Dr. Jarecki said. "They're irritated from all that airborne debris."
Luckily, Dr. Jarecki said most cases don't have long-term consequences. For patients with healthy sleeping, eating habits and those who manage their allergies, the symptoms don't cause extended discomfort.
Patients with worse symptoms can face issues such as their eye contact lens not fitting and even having to change medications to manage symptoms. Another area eye clinic we contacted raised similar concerns, saying they saw a record year in eye irritation cases.