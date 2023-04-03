Allergists warn of longer allergy season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Feeling congested, coughing, or have a sore throat? It might be because of the warmer weather, and the pollen it brings with it.
According to Dr. Dylan Timberlake with Prevea Health, allergy season is here and it's shaping up to be worse than last year.
He said that now through May is tree pollen season. During this season, trees release pollen into the air. The pollen is breathed in and causes symptoms like itchiness and congestion. More bad news: these high pollen seasons are getting longer and longer.
"As we see some climate changes, and things are getting warmer, we see the beginning of our spring pollen season starting sooner, the end of our fall season ending later as well, so that's going to give your increased length and then we're also seeing those pollen counts going up," said Timberlake.
He also said that pollen counts are highest in the morning, and you can do little things like shutting windows and changing clothes to reduce symptoms. If that doesn't work, over the counter antihistamines like Zyrtec and the new FDA approved nasal antihistamine, Astepro can help.